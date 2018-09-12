Spain: Catalonia independence crisis one year on

Nearly a year after the failed attempt to break away from Spain, the situation remains deadlocked.

Catalonia's parliament declared independence on October 27 following the banned October 1 independence referendum, which was marred by clashes between police officers and voters.

The declaration triggered Spain's worst political crisis since the restoration of democracy following the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

Spain's central government, headed at the time by conservative Mariano Rajoy, responded by suspending the autonomy of the wealthy northeastern region which is home to some 7.5 million people. He dissolved its parliament and sacked Catalonia's separatist government headed by Carles Puigdemont.

Puigdemont and several members of his government left Spain a few days later to avoid being arrested. Other separatist leaders were jailed over their role in Catalonia's independence push.

Charged with rebellion, which carries a jail term of up to 25 years, numerous Catalan separatist leaders are in exile or in prison awaiting a trial, which is expected to take place at the end of the year.

The separatists plan to use Tuesday's annual march to call for freedom for these "political prisoners" as they call them. "Diada" commemorates the fall of Barcelona in the War of the Spanish Succession in 1714 and the region's subsequent loss of institutions and freedoms.