Scientists say fungi needs own kingdom

Neither flora, nor fauna - but fungi - a whole kingdom of nature on its own.

We now know they are closer to animals than plants - but there is still much we don’t know about fungi - despite their importance to life on earth.

That's according to the first global overview of the organisms - led by scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in London.

There are 1.25 million specimens here in Kew's fungarium - less than half the estimated 3 million different types of which only 5 percent have been named.

Professor Kathy Willis, Director of Science, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, says: "That is six times more fungal species on this planet that we know of than plant species. That's how much bigger this kingdom is and the knowledge base is tiny... and yet when we start to understand what fungi can do to solve many of our global challenges and our daily health and our daily food."

The first State of the World's Fungi report says the organisms are critical to ecosystems yet little is known of the threats they faces.

Professor Kathy Willis, Director of Science, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, says, "We have sixty thousand animals that have been assessed for their threatened status. We have fifty six fungi that have gone through that same process. So we simply don't know."

More than 2,000 new species of fungi were identified last year, including a species that could help crops survive in extremely harsh desert conditions.

The report will help track trends on fungi's global status as climate change sees temperatures rising around the world.