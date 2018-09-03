Sweden: migrant oasis under strain

Ahead of legislative elections on September 9, here is some background about the Scandinavian country.

One of the largest and most secular countries in Europe, Sweden has a population of 10 million, with around 80 percent living in cities.

It had an open refugee policy even before the migration crisis hit the continent in 2015, and 18.5 percent of its 2017 population was foreign-born.

The European Union member registered more than 394,500 asylum applications between 2012 and 2017, a record per capita for Europe, with the peak of 162,000 in 2015.

More than 60 percent of claims processed during this period were accepted -- although they were not necessarily applications submitted during that time, because of delays in the system.

The influx is putting a heavy burden on Sweden's famed cradle-to-grave welfare system and testing social integration.

Under pressure, the country in 2015 reestablished border controls and toughened its immigration policies.

Social Democrats have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s, building one of the world's most advanced welfare models funded by high taxes.

But it also has a strong competition-based economy, home to global groups including Electrolux, Ikea, Saab, Volvo, Skype and Spotify.

Sweden was ranked seventh on the World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Index in 2017-2018.

It is a pioneer in gender equality -- with generous maternity and paternity leave -- environmental protection and organic farming.

The country is also increasingly moving towards becoming a cash-free society.