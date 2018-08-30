From fights over selfies to midnight swims: Rome's Trevi Fountain

Two tourists came to blows earlier this month as they competed for a prime selfie spot and a new round-the-clock deployment of police officers clearly indicates the authorities have had enough of bad behaviour.

"There are too many people," a French tourist says as he struggles to see past the throngs gathered in front of the 18th century UNESCO site on Trevi Square.

"There needs to be more order, otherwise the visit is not pleasant," adds Rafel Llerat, a 44-year-old visitor from Spain.

The on-site police officers, whose job it is to manage the crowds swarming around Bernini's masterpiece, add to the hubbub with their whistle-blowing at the slightest misdemeanour.

"No, it's not possible to go to this area, you risk damaging the marble," one of them says to a tourist trying to eat ice cream at the edge of the fountain.