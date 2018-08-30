Sun, sand and a workforce shortage at Hungary's popular lakeside resort

But a labour shortage exacerbated by low salaries and Hungary's anti-immigration policies is making life difficult for the lake's tourism industry.

Already popular under communism, visitors still flock in increasing numbers to central Europe's largest lake to soak up its warm summer climate and enjoy the beaches, bars and eateries, as well as locally produced wines.

But that's proving a headache for restaurant and hotel owners, who struggle to find workers, as unemployment in Hungary is historically low at 3.6 percent, while nationalist firebrand Prime Minister Viktor Orban is strongly against immigration.

"It's impossible to find a gardener, or a waitress or a cook," said Balazs Banlaki, the owner of Kali-Kapocs, a restaurant nestled in the hills of Mindszentkalla on the northern shore of the lake, which lies about 80 kilometres (50 miles) southwest of the capital, Budapest.

Banlaki usually needs about 10 employees to run his restaurant, which he only opens during the summer months, but he has to do more and more himself.

"Before each new season, we repaint the restaurant, but even for that kind of work, it's me who takes up the brush now," he told AFP.