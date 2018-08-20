Cairo looks to curb street sheep slaughter for Eid holiday

Eid al-Adha, or the festival of sacrifice, is marked by Muslims sacrificing animals according to religious traditions at the end of the hajj annual pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina.

Ahead of the holiday, which this year starts on Tuesday, temporary sheep markets have sprung up amid the exhaust fumes and garbage heaps of the sprawling metropolis.

But the governor's office in Cairo insists it is on a "cleanliness" drive to stop the widespread slaughter of animals in the distinctly unhygienic surroundings of the city's streets.

To prevent the "barbaric and unacceptable" spectacle, officials in each neighbourhood have been ordered to "strictly" enforce laws prohibiting the practice, city spokesman Khaled Mostafa told AFP.

Offenders risk a fine of at least 5,000 Egyptian pounds ($280, 250 euros), a hefty sum that exceeds the average monthly wage in the country.