New Zealand bans foreigners from buying homes

The measure passed its third and final reading in parliament on Wednesday.

“This government believes that New Zealanders should not be outbid by wealthier foreign buyers,” Associate Finance Minister David Parker said in a statement.

“Whether it’s a beautiful lakeside or ocean-front estate, or a modest suburban house, this law ensures that the market for our homes is set in New Zealand, not on the international market,” Parker added.

New Zealand has been experiencing record levels of immigration in recent years, which made the topic a key election issue.

The influx of foreigners and overseas investors has been blamed for inflating property markets. House prices have risen by 50 per cent in the past decade, while homeownership has dropped to its lowest level in 65 years.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party promised to ban foreigners from buying existing homes in her election campaign, along with the promise to build 100,000 affordable homes during the course of 10 years under the KiwiBuild scheme.

Under the new regime, overseas investors will still be able to invest in new housing.

“This law will support investment in new homes, particularly apartments and homes available to purchase under innovative new models, which will help more New Zealanders achieve the Kiwi dream of home ownership,” Parker said.

Statistics released in June showed that just more than 3 per cent of home transfers in the first quarter of 2018 were to people who didn’t hold New Zealand citizenship or resident visas.

However, that figure was higher in the city centre of Auckland, where 20 per cent of homes were sold to overseas buyers. Picturesque Queenstown in the South Island has also been popular with wealthy Americans, who reportedly see the Pacific country as a "bolthole" in the event of a catastrophe.

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) chief executive Bindi Norwell said she was disappointed with the new law.

"We don't believe that banning foreign buyers from purchasing property in New Zealand is going to have any impact on house prices, nor will it help young people into their first homes,” she said in a statement.

Australian and Singaporean citizens and residents will be treated the same as New Zealand citizens and permanent residents.

The new screening requirements will start within two months after the bill becomes law after royal assent.