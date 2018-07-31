Brazil hosts top math prize for first time in Latin America

It is the first time that a Latin American country has hosted the International Congress of Mathematicians, which has taken place every four years since the late 19th century and will run to August 9.

Organizer Marcelo Viana, who heads Brazil's National Institute for Pure and Applied Mathematics, or Impa, said the event is a landmark for the region's biggest country.

"When the first congress was held in 1897 there were practically no mathematicians in Brazil. The fact we've been entrusted to organize this gives you an indication of how far we've come," he told AFP.

The institute is based in Rio de Janeiro, where the building, featuring large areas of glass and clean modern lines, blends into the lush growth of the Tijuca rainforest -- a surprisingly wild setting for the austere precision of the activity inside.

One of Impa's researchers, the Franco-Brazilian mathematician Artur Avila, won the last Fields Medal in 2014, along with three others, including the first female laureate, Harvard-educated Iranian Maryam Mirzakhani. She died in 2017, aged 40.

The Fields Medal recognizes outstanding mathematical achievement of candidates who were under 40 years old at the start of the year.

At least two and preferably four people are always honored and the announcement is expected at the start of the congress on Wednesday.