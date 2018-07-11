Peace, love and no bodyguards for Mexico president-elect

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the anti-establishment leftist elected in a landslide on July 1, has promised to lead his anti-corruption, pro-austerity charge by example, forswearing the presidential residence, the presidential jet, half the presidential salary and even the presidential security detail.

"Even if I end up without the shirt on my back, there is going to be austerity," the man known as "AMLO" said recently.

Even since the election, Lopez Obrador, 64, has continued riding around Mexico City in his Volkswagen Jetta, as hordes of journalists, fans and onlookers swarm around him.

"Let this be clear: I don't want bodyguards. That means the citizens are going to take care of me," said Lopez Obrador, who takes office on December 1.

"I just hope they don't crush me," he added with a grin.