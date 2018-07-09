Haiti between anarchy, normalcy after deadly fuel-price violence

With the death toll rising to four, protesters in the impoverished Caribbean country called for a two-day general strike, despite the government's climbdown over the price increases.

Many Haitians are now demanding the immediate departure of President Jovenel Moise.

"If the president stays one more day, the game will take on a new appearance: we will cut off the roads and burn everything, because we have nothing else to lose," said one masked protestor.

Groups of young men trying to extort money from motorists as well as pedestrians controlled various intersections and roads in Port-au-Prince on Sunday.

Local radio reported that groups of armed people in civilian clothes had been seen in some downtown districts.

In the heart of the capital, AFP journalists saw shops ransacked as protestors demanded Moise's exit.

Alongside these chaotic and violent scenes, a partial return to normal life occurred in parts of the capital.

After mass, many fruit and vegetable merchants had taken up their places again on the sidewalks, and motorcycle taxis were back at their usual intersections -- even if customers were scarce.

Automobile traffic timidly returned to several roads where police had removed barricades.

Some flights returned, too, with three aircraft landing from the United States after all airlines cancelled service on Saturday.

Moise had urged demonstrators late Saturday to "go home," saying the price hike suspension had "corrected what had to be corrected."

His televised speech disappointed much of the population and the political class: "We were expecting another speech, a serene analysis of the situation that has prevailed in the country in the last two days and caused so much loss of life and materials," lawmaker Jerry Tardieu told AFP.

The unrest followed a government announcement on Friday that gasoline prices would rise by 38 percent, diesel by 47 percent and kerosene by 51 percent starting this weekend.