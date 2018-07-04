Gabon struggles to stem tide of child trafficking

"My father didn't want to sell me, but someone put a spell on my uncle and he persuaded my father," she said.

Taken to oil-rich Gabon, Senami slaved as a domestic servant and later as a roadside peanut seller.

With a mixture of rage and sorrow, she recounts her tragic life -- inhumanly long hours, a mat on the floor to serve as a bed and scraps for food.

She worked for a "wicked" Beninese woman in the Gabon capital Libreville who made her "do everything."

"But when she found that 100 CFA francs (15 centimes) were missing she beat me with slippers and then with a stick," she said.

Niakate Tene, 12, was bought by a man in her native Mali for 500,000 CFA francs (760 euros) in 2012 and was forced to marry him.

She was found by the police chained in her husband's home and in tears. Her husband only did a month in prison before being temporarily released.

Senami and Niakate -- their names have been changed -- are among many, possibly hundreds, of foreign boys and girls who toil in Gabon as de-facto slaves.

Yet Gabon is only one of nine West African nations, alongside Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mali, Nigeria and Togo, where the UN says centuries-old exploitation of child labour remains entrenched.

Recruitment for domestic work appears to be the most prevalent form but other types of labour include work in plantations, small trade, begging and soliciting.

The children survive on meagre portions of food and are generally made to sleep on the floor. If they are paid, the rewards are meagre, for the salary goes to the trafficker.

Many youngsters are brought to Gabon through perilous routes, sometimes on rickety boats on winding rivers.

"Six people died during our journey -- we travelled on a dugout canoe for four days," said Senami, who came to Gabon at the start of this year.

Today she lives in a state-run transit centre housing about 80 other rescued foreign children. She only dreams of returning to Benin "to be back with my family and to work for myself."