Portugal, the European country that wants more migrants

"We need more immigration and we won't tolerate any xenophobic rhetoric," Prime Minister Antonio Costa told activists at a party conference in May, drawing resounding applause.

Demonstrating this openness, Portugal was one of the first that volunteered to take in some of the migrants on board the Lifeline, a rescue ship which had been stranded at sea since June 21 after Italy refused it safe harbour.

And as European leaders struggled to reach a deal at a summit last week over who should take in migrants rescued off the coast of North Africa, Portugal's socialist government was already taking steps to make itself a more attractive destination.

"It was a very difficult summit and the apparent consensus reached in the deal did not hide the deep divisions which are today threatening the European Union," Costa said after leaving the summit.

According to studies quoted by the government, Portugal needs at least 75,000 new residents every year simply to maintain a stable working population, which today numbers just 10.4 million people.

In 2017, Portugal registered a positive migration balance -- the difference between those leaving and those entering the country -- for the first time in six years, the National Statistics Institute said.

Last year, the Portuguese authorities issued 61,400 new residency permits, an increase of 31 percent from 2016, which reflected a six percent increase in the number of foreigners living in the country, a border police report said last week.

The country has also returned to growth, notably thanks to a boom in tourism and foreign investment in property, but business leaders have warned that it could be easily reversed by the lack of skilled labour.

Portugal is already part of a voluntary programme for the redistribution of refugees proposed in January by the European Commission which aims to resettle at least 50,000 refugees over the next two years.

Within the framework of an earlier programme, which ran from 2015 to March 2018, Portugal took in 1,552 refugees.

However, only about half of those who entered Portugal stayed, with the rest leaving for countries offering better economic opportunities.