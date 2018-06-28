The writer inspiring Romania's protest movement at 101

  • Thursday 28, June 2018 in 11:31 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: Amid the almost daily crowds of anti-government protesters in the Romanian capital Bucharest, there's one name on the lips of many of those gathered outside government headquarters: the 101-year-old many of them see as their guiding light.
As he moves slowly through the crowd, philosopher Mihai Sora -- who counts 100,000 followers on Facebook -- quickly attracts appreciation from his many fans.
 
"You're an inspiration!" says one, while another shouts: "Thank you, maestro!"
 
Sora often retreats under his wide, dark-brimmed hat from the adoration and the glare of the TV cameras, but he's not reticent about stating his reasons for joining the wave of protests condemning the government's campaign against alleged abuses by the judiciary.
 
"I'm a citizen who is aware not only of his rights, but of his duties too, which I have to fulfil when the country is at a crossroads", Sora told AFP during one of the protests.
 
While previously better known for his numerous philosophical essays, Sora now sees his place among the demonstrators opposing what they say are the government's attempts to hobble the fight against corruption.