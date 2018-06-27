Taiwan aboriginal craftsman revives ancient archery bow

His own Atayal tribe used homemade wooden bows for hunting for centuries, but the craft has fallen out of fashion.

The Atayal are one of 16 aboriginal tribes in Taiwan, which together make up about two percent of the population. Hunting is a way of life for many, although rifles have taken over from bows in recent decades.

A-von noticed 10 years ago that tribespeople at local archery competitions were now using what he describes as "Han" bows, referring to ethnic Chinese settlers.

"It wasn't right to me," A-von, 42, told AFP.

"All the different types of bows are an evolution of each different culture."

Bow shapes and methods differ based on their original purposes, he added, saying Han bows were widely used for battle while Taiwan's indigenous groups predominantly hunted with them.

He began to research and experiment to recreate the long-forgotten craft of bowmaking by the Atayal.

Today, A-von's small workshop in the mountainous region of Wulai -- an hour's drive from Taipei -- attracts international buyers, including from Canada, France, and Japan.