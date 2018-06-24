In Latvia, school language reform irks Russian minority

In the Baltic nation where around a quarter of the population are ethnic Russians, only about 40 percent of classes in minority schools are taught in Latvian.



In March, however, parliament voted through legislation which will raise that to 80 percent, meaning from September 2019, all core subjects will be taught in Latvian.



Latvia says the aim is to improve end-of-high-school exam results -- which are crucial for obtaining state-sponsored college tuition. Such exams are only in Latvian, a Baltic language with little similarity to Russian, which is Slavic.



But the move has been denounced as "discriminatory" by some of Latvia's Russian minority who have staged months of protests -- with Russia's OSCE envoy and even President Vladimir Putin weighing in, citing "human rights" violations.



Although such a reform has been on the table for years, it only began to gain traction in 2014 after national ombudsman Juris Jansons said having separate schools looked "like ethnic segregation".



While students from minority schools do figure among the top scorers, all but one of the worst-performing schools are Russian or bilingual, education ministry figures show.



"Every child should have an equal opportunity to get the same education," centrist lawmaker and reform advocate Raivis Dzintars told AFP.