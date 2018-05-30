Students in Japan encouraged to excel at computing

Kamuro, asks his class to imagine they are in a fast-food restaurant.

“What would you do first at the restaurant?” he asks.

One student answers quickly, “I will order a hamburger.”

“Next?” he asks.

“French fries!” another says.

“Then?”

“Some juice, too.”

“And eventually?”

“I will pay.”

Using everyday examples from the high school students’ lives during the lecture last December, Mr. Kamuro seeks to explain computer science to them.

He shows that using a computer requires step-by-step commands according to a sequence of actions that humans usually do automatically, without even thinking about it.

His lecture at the Tokyo Municipal Komei Gakuen Special Needs School is part of efforts deployed at Japanese schools across the country to make computer science a compulsory subject at primary schools from 2020 onwards.

To contribute to this goal, Microsoft, together with a Japanese nonprofit, has established the “Programming for All (P4A)” project to create an opportunity for all children – regardless of geographical location, economic background, gender and physical abilities – to learn computer science skills. The tech giant encourages its employees to become volunteer supporters at schools under the program.

The teachers themselves often learn a lot, too! During a class called “A Life with Robots”, Mr. Kamuro once encountered an unexpected situation when programming a robot. The teacher and students found that the robots often did not move as imagined even though they seemed to be programmed correctly. They solved the problems, however, through trial-and-error, fixing and adjusting the program multiple times.