Never lie to children, says Japanese animation master

But he admits he wasn't the greatest father in the world to his first child. And his wife told him so.

"When my son was born I was working on 'The Boy and the Beast' and I was hardly at home. I relied an awful lot on my wife," Hosoda told AFP as he premiered his charming new movie "Mirai, My Little Sister" at the Cannes film festival.

"My wife still says that she brought my son up on her own. So she said to me, 'Are you going to be the same for the second child?'

"That really made me think. I wanted to bring up the children, so I changed," said the director whose films regularly top the box office in Japan and beyond.

The result is "Mirai", an often hilarious study of overstretched parents and toddler temper tantrums that came out of the time Hosoda tried to work at home after the birth of his daughter.

"A lot of what you see in the film really happened," Hosoda admitted, "especially after our second child was born. The stuff between the children and the conversations between the couple are very close to our experience."

Indeed, the antics of the film's four-year-old hero, Kun, who is sent into a spiral of jealousy by the arrival of his little sister, will ring bells with most parents.