UoS, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre sign cooperation agreement

According to the signed MoU, Sheraa will open a second entrepreneurship centre within the UoS campus to provide a nurturing environment for innovators and entrepreneurs. The MoU was signed by Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the UoS, and Najla Al Midfa, General Manager of Sheraa.

The new Sheraa Centre will cooperate with the UoS to form a solid platform to assist entrepreneurs in realising and launching their ideas, as well as provide them with scientific and professional support to transform their ideas into a practical reality in the investment world. The centre will improve the innovative culture in the field of entrepreneurship among UoS students, members of the teaching body and graduates by providing the latest workshops and technical programmes on behalf of Sheraa. It will also reinforce and develop entrepreneurs and small firms in Sharjah.

During the signing ceremony, the UoS Chancellor highlighted the university’s continuous efforts to establish partnerships with UAE corporations and entities to develop and improve such establishments, which in turn develops the community for which they work.

With the opening of Sheraa’s second centre on the UoS campus, both parties are now able to reinforce their cooperative efforts to support and encourage talents among UoS students and Sharjah’s community in general. This step supports our mutual goal to promote entrepreneurship and innovation and provide proper resources and experts to take part in building a fruitful system that will improve ideas and ensure their sustainability," Al Midfa said.