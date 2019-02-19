Great white sharks sink and swim to save energy for hunting

These "behavioural strategies" help sharks to maximize their energy and allow them to increase encounter rates with fast-swimming seals, according to the study published in The Company of Biologists journal on Tuesday.

The study said the method is similar to "sitting and waiting" for prey to approach them, rather than swimming long distances fast to hunt.

The sharks exhibited a series of energy-efficient gliding behaviours during descending phases of dives followed by active ascents.

The behaviour is more efficient than horizontal surface swimming, which requires more energy, the study said.

Information about adult white sharks, which are 5 to 6 metres long and weigh more than 2 tons, has been elusive as they are hard to track.

The study was conducted by attaching accelerometers and video cameras to 10 great white sharks to see how they used energy when hunting for long-nosed fur seals off the Neptune Islands, South Australia, which is popular with tourists keen to dive with the predators.

The study found that unlike most fish, sharks are endothermic, meaning they maintain a warmer body temperature than the surrounding water and the warm-bodied lifestyle allows them to swim faster and longer distances than other cold-blooded sea creatures.

Great whites, popularised and feared due to their depiction in Steven Spielberg movie "Jaws," are a protected species in Australia.

Last year, scientists said Australia's east coast was home to some 5,500 great white sharks, according to a study using a world-first genetic and statistic analysis to estimate the population.