Satellite images show two interconnected volcanoes in Indonesia

A team of scientists were monitoring volcanic activity at the Agung volcano to find out what caused its sudden eruption in 2017, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications.

Using satellite technology by the European Space Agency, researchers from the University of Bristol were able to map out ground motion between the Agung volcano and the neighboring volcano Batur.

Juliet Biggs, who lead the study, explained in a University of Bristol press release that this could indicate movement of fresh magma underneath the volcano.

Fabien Albino, a researcher involved with the study, is quoted as saying in the same press release that they noticed the magma "must be moving sideways" as well as moving upwards vertically as earthquake activity was noticed upto 5 km away from the summit.

He added that the study provides geophysical evidence that shows that Mount Agung and Mount Batur may actually have a connected plumbing system.

Albino went on to explain the study has important implications for predicting volcano eruptions and could also be used to explain two volcanic explosions taking place at the same time.

Mount Agung suddenly erupted in November of 2017 after remaining dormant for 50 years."

Bali's main airport was closed down while thousands of residents were forced to evacuate, CNN reported at the time.