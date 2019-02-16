As people flee wars, disaster, countries lose 'billions': study

The yearly financial losses ranged from $174 per person in Somalia to $451 in the Central African Republic, said researchers at the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) in Geneva, part of aid agency Norwegian Refugee Council.

"Taking the average cost per IDP (internally displaced person) across all assessed countries, $310, and applying it to the total number of IDPs in the world - 40 million as of the end of 2017 – would result in a global financial impact of internal displacement of nearly $13 billion per year," IDMC said in a statement.

Internally displaced people are defined as being forced to flee their homes but not their country.

Out of the eight countries surveyed, the Central African Republic was found to have the highest economic impact for each person forced from their home, amounting to $230 million per year, or just over 10 percent of the country's pre-crisis GDP.

In displaced persons' camps in the country's capital, Bangui, 80 percent of those who fled their homes were forced to interrupt their jobs, the study noted.

Over a third of the world's forcibly displaced people are found in Africa, including some 6.3 million refugees and 14.5 million who have been forced from their homes within their own country's borders, said the African Union.