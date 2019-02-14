Study says North Korea poses less nuclear threat to U.S.

Open-source satellite images featured in a report by Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation show that North Korea has not stopped production of nuclear weapons.

Reuters reports that spent nuclear fuel generated at Yongbyon, North Korea's main nuclear plant, appears to have been reprocessed in May 2018.

Researchers believe North Korea may have also produced 5 to 8 kilograms of weapons-grade plutonium. The report estimates that North Korea may have created an additional 5 to 7 nuclear weapons using plutonium and highly enriched uranium.

Experts who participated in the study told Reuters that they believe North Korea doesn't have the capacity to reach the U.S. However, neighboring countries such as Japan and South Korea are still in danger.

North Korea has stopped conducting nuclear tests. In 2018, the country did not flight test missiles of any range.