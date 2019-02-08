Diabetes does not appear to affect children's test scores

The less common form of diabetes, known as type 1, develops in childhood or young adulthood when the pancreas fails to produce the hormone insulin, which is needed for the body to convert blood sugar into energy.

Complications of type 1 diabetes - like dangerously high blood sugar, or dangerously low levels of sugar in the brain - have both been associated with cognitive problems. But not all studies have tied type 1 diabetes to worse academic performance, researchers note in JAMA.

For the current study, they examined average reading and math scores for more than 631,000 public school children in grades 2 through 8 in Denmark over five years. They found no meaningful differences in average test scores between the 2,031 kids with type 1 diabetes and the rest of the students in the study.

"Being a parent myself to a child with type 1 diabetes, I know there is a lot to worry about in diabetes," said lead study author Niels Skipper of Aarhus University. "The take-home message here is that school performance should not be one of them, and that children with diabetes have the same opportunities for learning and education as their peers," Skipper said by email.

Children in the study took standardized tests in reading and math that were scored from 0 to 100.

Students with type 1 diabetes had been living with the condition for an average of 4.5 years and roughly two-thirds of them used insulin pumps.