Extreme weather to worsen as both poles melt, study predicts

The research, published in Nature magazine, led by Golledge and involving scientists from Canada, Britain, Germany and the US, used climate models to simulate what might happen when water from melting ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica enters Earth’s oceans.

The model predictions show that in some areas of the world, ocean changes will lead to more extreme weather events and greater year-to-year variation in temperatures.

Despite the cold snap in the US, which saw temperatures in Chicago drop under those at the North Pole, overall temperatures were warming and under current policy settings the Earth’s temperature would increase by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius by 2100, Golledge says.

Significant amounts of melt water from both poles would cause disruption to ocean currents and change climate around the world, he added.

The study is the first to use highly detailed models of both the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets along with observations of recent ice sheet changes from satellites, which create more accurate predictions, Golledge says.