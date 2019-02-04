Microplastics found in every marine mammal sampled: UK study

According to the BBC, scientists from the University of Exeter and Plymouth Marine Laboratory, or PML, looked at 50 animals, including 10 species of dolphins, seals and whales.

According to the Guardian, researchers found that nylon made up more than 60 percent of the microplastics, coming from possible sources like fishing rope and nets, clothing microfibers and toothbrush bristles.

Polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, was also widely present in the marine animals studied.

According to the scientists, on average, 5.5 plastic particles were discovered in the guts of each animal.

According to the BBC, 84 percent of the microplastics found were synthetic fibers, while the remaining was fragments of food packaging and plastic bottles.