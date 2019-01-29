Lowering blood pressure cuts risk of cognitive impairment: study

While the findings in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) did not find any significant impact on the likelihood of developing dementia, experts said the trial offers a glimmer of hope as the world's population ages and dementia becomes a growing concern.

Dementia, including its most common, form, Alzheimer's disease, is expected to affect 115 million people worldwide by 2050.

So far, the world's best scientific minds have not found a way to reliably prevent, cure or treat dementia.

But some research has suggested that high blood pressure which affects three-quarters of people over 75 might be a modifiable risk factor.

For the the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT), more than 9,300 people aged 50 and older with high blood pressure (systolic blood pressure of between 130 and 180 mm Hg) were randomized to receive different interventions.

Some received intensive blood pressure control, with medications that targeted 120 mm Hg.

Others aimed for a more standard treatment goal of less than 140 mm Hg.

Patients were followed for about five years and given a battery of cognitive tests.

In the intensive treatment group, 149 participants were deemed to have probable dementia, compared with 176 participants in the standard treatment group.

In other words, the intensive blood pressure control "did not significantly reduce the incidence of probable dementia," said the study.

However, researchers were cautiously optimistic about a secondary finding, that mild cognitive impairment occurred in far fewer participants in the intensive treatment group 287 compared to 353 participants in the standard treatment group.

Maria Carrillo, chief science officer of the Alzheimer's Association, which is funding a two-year extension of the study to further probe any effects on dementia, called the findings "the strongest evidence to date about reducing risk of mild cognitive impairment through the treatment of high blood pressure.