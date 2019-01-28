Climate change affecting soil's ability to absorb CO2

Currently, the ocean and other terrestrial biospheres are absorbing roughly 50 percent of carbon dioxide emissions.

According to the paper published in the journal Nature, they analyzed data from four Earth system models to look for reductions in net biome productivity caused by changes in soil moisture. Net biome productivity or NBP refers to the net gain or loss of carbon from a region over a period of time.

Results from the study showed that the land was only absorbing half as much carbon dioxide as it could have been due to changes in soil moisture.

If extreme weather events continue to affect the Earth's hydrological cycle, the land's ability to absorb carbon dioxide will be reduced causing even more extreme weather due to carbon dioxide overload in the atmosphere.