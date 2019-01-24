Researcher's study method for memory recovery for Alzheimer's patients

New research published in the journal Brain has discovered that memory loss in Alzheimer's found in animals was linked to epigenetics. Epigenetics are alterations found in gene expressions that are not derived from DNA sequences.

A team of scientists from the University at Buffalo studied mouse models that carried Alzheimer's Disease as well as post-mortem brain tissues from patients with Alzheimer's.

Scientists discovered that a process linked to epigenetics called repressive histone modification affected memory loss in Alzheimer's patients. The abnormal histone modifications detected reduce glutamate receptors. This leads to loss in synaptic function and memory deficiency.

The animals were injected three times with special compounds made to inhibit the histone modifier that was causing memory loss. Results showed that the animals recovered glutamate receptor expression and function in the frontal cortex. These improvements lasted for a week.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops the disease.Currently, roughly 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's dementia.