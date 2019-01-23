Construction without coordination: how ants build megaprojects

Each leaf-cutter colony can carve out nearly three kilometres of trails from the forest floor every year, investing an average of 11,000 hours into constructing and maintaining them.

It had long been thought that the ants, which are native to south and central America, organise megaprojects by communicating with one another, assigning specialists to remove debris and retrieve leaf matter.

But an international team of researchers made a startling discovery while investigating the behaviour of one of nature's most impressive engineers.

Far from communicating individual tasks as part of an overall plan, the ants appear to manage large-scale infrastructure projects with no coordination at all.

In other words: each ant seems to act alone, solving environmental problems such as removing obstructions as they are encountered.

"Although many thousand individuals contribute to the construction of infrastructure, there is no communication or organisation between them the massive foraging trails are a byproduct of the foraging behaviour," said Thomas Bochynek, from Northwestern University's department of electrical engineering and computer science.

"This is surprising, because many collective behaviours are organised by communication," he told AFP.