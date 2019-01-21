Pilots have spotted hundreds of drones at Australian airports

Airservices Australia, which oversees flight navigation and air traffic control, said there had been 468 sightings of drones by pilots since mid 2015, mostly at airports, the national broadcaster ABC reported.

Sydney Airport, which is Australia’s busiest for both international and domestic flights, accounted for 222 drone sightings - almost half of all the national sightings.

The release of the figures comes as Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) plans to introduce drone-tracking technology at major airports.

"We can identify where drones are, where the controller is, often get the serial number of the drone, and that will allow us to then pinpoint people who are breaking the rules and issue the appropriate penalties," CASA spokesman Peter Gibson told the ABC.

"The risk is one of those drones could fly into an aircraft engine, the aircraft windscreen, or some other componentry of a helicopter that could cause an aviation incident."

The move comes after London’s Gatwick airport was closed for days before Christmas after drones were sighted.

In Australia it is illegal to fly unauthorised drones within 5.5 kilometres of an airport, higher than 120 metres, within 30 metres of people, over populated areas or police, rescue or fire operations.