4% of worldwide energy supply goes for water production

"It’s a huge amount of energy being allocated to water production, due to the significant increase in desalination and water treatment operations worldwide," Gianni Chianetta, Chair-Elect of GSC told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit which opened in Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre Monday.

"This necessitates the need for accelerating the adoption of renewables and increasing its contribution to the energy mix over the coming few years," he added.

Chianetta hailed the UAE as an example for disseminating innovative and best practices and developing cost-effective solar energy solutions and desalination plants, citing in this respect the construction of Noor 1 photovoltaic solar power plant located in Al Ain.

Headquartered in Washington DC, the Global Solar Council represents more than 40 national and regional solar associations and 2,000 companies across the solar supply chain.

"Solar PV and other solar technologies have the potential to protect the climate, secure energy supply and create wealth, jobs and other economic opportunities. Solar PV is a low-cost, reliable and clean source of energy that can be utilised to alleviate poverty, enhance energy security through solar PV and build capacities in the solar sector to anchor the energy transition," he added.

He commended the organisation of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as a step forward on the path to facilitate the energy transition.

"It’s an essential platform for governments and businesses to discuss critical water concerns. It features significant panels dedicated to promoting the sustainable production, treatment and supply of water in arid regions. It explores cutting-edge solutions to the problems posed by water scarcity and provides a platform where partnerships can form to face those challenges together. It explores the energy-water-food nexus and the vital necessity of long-term investment in water security, efficiency and innovation."

Chianetta underscored the need for developing robust legislation to accelerate the adoption of renewables and dissemination of best practices in order to effect the desired paradigm shift in the field of energy .