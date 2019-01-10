Trump wall could threaten wildlife and environment

The US-Mexico border crosses through six eco-regions. These areas are home to diverse flora and fauna including 62 species tagged as critically endangered, endangered, or vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The wall will mainly degrade landscape connectivity, preventing species from reaching resources, mates and affecting migration.

The report states that the wall would disconnect 346 species from half of their habitat including the endangered Peninsular bighorn sheep, the Sonoran pronghorn and the Mexican gray wolf.

According to a report from the Center for Biological Diversity, the population of Mexican gray wolves is critically endangered growing by only four wolves from 2014 to 2017.