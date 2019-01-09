Sahara desert climate alters every 20,000 years

Their analysis of marine sediment from the West African coast suggests that the Sahara's climate alters between dry and wet every 20,000 years. The researchers believe this "climatic pendulum" is caused by changes to Earth's axis as it rotates around the sun.

This in turn affects the amount of sunlight the Earth receives during different seasons.

As the planet tilts to receive maximum sunlight, it intensifies periods of monsoon rain which results in a "greener" Sahara. When the Earth tilts toward an angle that doesn't allow it to receive as much sunlight, the Sahara gets a more arid climate.