Orange Juice Could Cut Dementia Risk by 47%: Study

The goal of the study was to discover how fruit and vegetable consumption affects brain power. Researchers tracked 28,000 men over the course of two decades.

Those who drank a daily small glass of orange juice were 47% less likely to exhibit the early warning signs of dementia. Such signs include difficulty remembering, following instructions or navigating familiar areas.

Those who consumed daily servings of fruit did not display a significant difference in their likelihood to develop the disease.

Changzheng Yuan, lead study author Harvard, via 'The Daily Mail' Dementia affects 46.8 million people worldwide.