UAE research suggests 'Actin' is critical in nerve cells formation

Led by NYU Abu Dhabi Associate Professor of Biology Piergiorgio Percipalle, along with other researchers, this study involved converting "fibroblasts" - cells that maintain connective tissues – with impaired actin expression into neurons in order to identify the role of Actin in neurogenesis. The implication of the methodology together with the availability of fibroblasts not expressing actin is far-reaching. It will enable researchers to understand novel concepts in genome regulation and, in the long term, model diseases to identify druggable targets.

"The technology we have applied in my laboratory has given us the opportunity to identify novel factors and pathways involved in the regulation of the mammalian genome during neurogenesis – the formation of neurons – and has a lot of potential for the development of personalised medicines," says Percipalle, the study’s lead researcher.