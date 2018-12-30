Study: Armoured dinosaur nose was 'built-in air conditioner'

The conclusions by Ohio University scientists were drawn from corresponding computer simulations.

Jason Bourke and colleagues reconstructed the nasal cavities of two Ankylosaurians, the Panoplosaurus mirus and Euoplocephalus tutus, simulating the flow of air and heat exchange.

Their research was published in the journal PLOS ONE earlier this month.

"The large bodies of many dinosaurs must have gotten very hot in warm Mesozoic climates, and we'd expect their brains to adapt poorly to these conditions.

"With that in mind, we wanted to see if there were ways to protect the brain from 'cooking.' It turns out the nose may be the key, and likely housed a 'built-in air conditioner,'" Bourke said in a statement from Ohio University.

It was previously thought that especially heavily armoured dinosaurs such as the Ankylosaurians would easily overheat, so scientists were curious to find out how they coped with this.