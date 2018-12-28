New high-tech band-aids could heal wounds faster

The band-aid is made using sheets of polytetrafluoroethylene, copper foil and polyethylene terephthalate, according to a study published in the journal ACS Nano.

In a University of Wisconsin-Madison news release, Professor Xudong Wang explained the band-aid consists of tiny electrodes that send out electric pulses generated from the body movements of the wearer once it is applied on the wound.

These band-aids were tested on rodents and results showed that the electrical band-aid reduced healing time to three days, compared to 12 days for the rodents that were given a normal band-aid.

The technology could be used to heal chronic skin wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous ulcers and non-healing surgical wounds, according to the study.

Wang explained in the news release that the device is as convenient as "a bandage you put on your skin."

Wang added that she believes the device would be just a bit more expensive than a regular band-aid.