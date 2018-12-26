Indonesia tsunami caused by volcano eruption

The tsunami was caused by an eruption from Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island that sits in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" in the Sunda Strait.

According to Reuters, the eruption caused a 64-hectare portion of the volcano to collapse into the ocean triggering an underwater landslide that would set off the tsunami.

No warning system was triggered at the time of the tsunami. Indonesian officials stated that their tsunami buoy network has not been operational since 2012.

According to The Guardian, if a buoy network had been installed around Anak Krakatao, it would have given surrounding towns a maximum of a one-to-two minute warning ahead of pending waves.