Deadly chronic wasting disease found in U.S. deer

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that since its discovery in 1967, chronic wasting disease has infected deer populations in 24 US states and Canada, and has also been found in South Korea and Norway.

Chronic wasting disease is caused by prions, deformed proteins which accumulate in certain organs. Infected deer can live two years before symptoms like weight loss, thick saliva, and behavioral changes manifest, according to the CWD Alliance.

The disease is contagious, and typically spreads via the saliva and feces of diseased deer, which can contaminate the environment and infect other animals.

Prion diseases are typically limited to certain species, but may evolve to overcome the interspecies barrier and infect new hosts.

Mad Cow Disease is one example, with humans contracting the disease from eating cows that had been infected by prions from sheep.

While no humans have been infected by CWD, monkeys in a recent study reportedly contracted the disease after ingesting infected deer meat.

Public health officials continue to monitor for any sign of brain-wasting diseases in humans. They have also warned hunters not to consume deer meat without getting it tested, regardless of how healthy the animal looks.