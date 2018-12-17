New study finds stethoscopes are filled with bacteria

The researchers tested 20 traditional reusable stethoscopes and 20 single-use disposable stethoscopes used in intensive care units. These were compared with 10 unused stethoscopes.

High levels of Staphylococcus aureus and other bacteria such as Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter were found to be present in the tested ICU stethoscopes.

The study found that hydrogen peroxide wipes, alcohol swabs and bleach wipes reduced bacteria present but did not eliminate all of it completely.

Dr. Ronald Collman, lead author of the study, said stethoscopes should regularly be cleaned using an EPA approved disinfectant. He added that future studies should focus on improving present cleaning methods.