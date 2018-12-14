Megalodon's extinction might have been caused by supernova explosion

Prehistoric seabed deposits contain high concentration of ion 60-isotopes, which come from supernovae explosions.

Although the isotope is harmless, it comes with other particles called muons. These particles can interact with cells of living organisms causing mutations and cancer.

Researchers believe the megalodon's large size and tendency to inhabit shallow waters made it more susceptible to exposure to the supernova cosmic rays.

Its extinction coincides with the detection of one or more supernovae occurring around 2.6 million years ago.