Megalodon's extinction might have been caused by supernova explosion

  • Friday 14, December 2018 in 11:46 AM
Sharjah24 – Reuters: A new paper by researchers from the University of Kansas, Federal University of Sao Carlos and Federal University of ABC proposes that ancient large marine animals may have become extinct due to exposure to cosmic radiation from nearby supernovae.
Prehistoric seabed deposits contain high concentration of ion 60-isotopes, which come from supernovae explosions.
 
Although the isotope is harmless, it comes with other particles called muons. These particles can interact with cells of living organisms causing mutations and cancer.
 
Researchers believe the megalodon's large size and tendency to inhabit shallow waters made it more susceptible to exposure to the supernova cosmic rays.
 
Its extinction coincides with the detection of one or more supernovae occurring around 2.6 million years ago.