Molecule could determine dementia type

The molecule has a specific structural shape, according to the study published in the journal eLife.

Researchers from the University of Texas isolated single tau protein molecules from the human brain to test if it resulted in different shapes. They found that molecules with specific structures turned toxic.

The scientists also plan to develop a test using either blood or spinal fluid. This test will detect these molecules and identify what they could potentially turn into. This could help identify what kind of dementia a patient has before symptoms begin to show.