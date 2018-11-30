'Mini-placenta' organ models shine light on pregnancy defects

As many as 300,000 women die every year around the world due to preventable conditions linked to pregnancy and childbirth, according to the United Nations.

Many of these deaths are down to what happens to the placenta a temporary organ connecting the developing baby to its mother's womb during the first few weeks of pregnancy.

But because the changes to both occur deep within a woman's body, the placenta is one of the most poorly understood organs there is.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge said they had managed to grow placentas outside the womb that continued to grow for over a year and which performed most of the primary functions of the organ.

They said the breakthrough creation of these placenta models or organoids provided a window into what changes occur during early pregnancy and could ultimately save women from potentially life-threatening conditions as their term progresses.

Often, medical research for products or breakthroughs intended for humans begin on animals.

But human and animal placentas are too different to be provide a good model for research, and the last 30 years has seen increasing efforts to grow placental cells outside the body.

Moffett and the team managed to nurture a miniature model placenta under lab conditions by identifying and isolating cells from the trophoblast the membrane that provides nutrients to an embryo and helps the placenta attach to the uterus.

These organoids were able to survive long-term, and even began to secrete the same proteins and hormones that would affect a mother's natural functions during pregnancy. Even over-the-counter home pregnancy tests identified the presence, for example, of the hormone HCG.