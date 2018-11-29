Lowest number of undocumented migrants in US since 2004: study

Pew, which based its latest findings on government figures from 2016, said the number of undocumented immigrants in the United States peaked in 2007 at an estimated 12.2 million people.

Between 2007 and 2016, the number of Mexicans in the United States illegally plummeted by 1.5 million, according to the study released Tuesday.

Nevertheless, people of Mexican origin still account for half of all undocumented migrants in the United States about 5.4 million people in 2016, Pew said.

Two-thirds of undocumented adults have been living in the United States for more than 10 years, a figure that has been rising sharply since 2007.

The number of undocumented migrants from Central America, however, rose by 375,000 between 2007 and 2016, according to Pew.