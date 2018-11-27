Lack of skilled workers in German tech industry at record high

Specialist companies were not able to fill 337,900 vacancies in October, mainly in the fields of mathematics, computing, science and technology, the study by the Cologne Institute for Economic Research (IW) showed.

The figure was a new record, the institute said, and has increased by 6 per cent year on year since October 2017.

The Confederation of German Employers (BDA) has called for a rapid implementation of the government's plans to promote the digital economy in schools.

"We can only seize the opportunities offered by digitization if our education system also prepares the young people for the world of work 4.0," the BDA said in a statement.

IW expert Axel Pluennecke stressed that trying to plug the gaps with older skilled workers or migrants would not be sufficient.

"And for the future, digitization, research and demography mean new challenges for securing skilled labour," he said.