Probiotics no help to kids with stomach flu: studies

The results of two randomized clinical trials which came to the same conclusions were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"Probiotics had no effect on the children," said co-author Phillip Tarr, a professor of pediatrics at Washington University in St. Louis, adding that the findings were "not ambiguous."

"Parents are better off saving their money and using it to buy more fresh fruits and vegetables for their children."

For one study in the United States, researchers tested a popular brand of probiotic, sold under the name Culturelle.

A total of 971 children between three months and four years old were enrolled in the study.

All sought emergency room care for gastroenteritis, an intestinal condition that can be caused by a virus or a bacterial infection -- with symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea.

The children were randomly assigned to either receive a five-day course of a placebo or Culturelle, which contains the bacterium Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG.

A pack of 30, promoted as a "number one pediatrician-recommended daily probiotic," costs around $20.

But researchers found that kids who took the probiotic showed no difference in the length of illness or the severity of symptoms, compared to kids given a sugar pill.