Google-Temasek study sees $240 billion Southeast Asia internet economy by 2025

The study, first published in 2016, encompasses ride-hailing, e-commerce, online travel and online media. The latest report released on Monday adds new sectors such as online food delivery, as well as subscription music and video on demand.

It estimated that the gross merchandise value (GMV) of the region's internet economy has reached $72 billion in 2018, rising 37 percent from the year earlier.

The GMV of e-commerce in the region will exceed $23 billion in 2018, the report said, and rise more than four times to exceed $100 billion by 2025, helped by increased consumer trust.

It credited e-commerce companies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Lazada, Sea Ltd's Shopee, and Indonesia's Tokopedia for helping develop the sector.

The report estimated that the GMV of the competitive ride hailing sector, with the addition of online food delivery, has reached $7.7 billion in 2018.

"Powered by the ambitions of Go-Jek and Grab to become Southeast Asia's 'everyday apps', we project that ride hailing will reach almost $30 billion by 2025," the Google-Temasek study said.