Antarctica's ice shelves would be the start of world problems

A study shows that Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets will continue to shrink this century, even if warming is limited to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

They form when ice from enormous ice sheets approaches the sea as a glacier. If the ocean is cold enough, an ice shelf, pushed forwards by glaciers, does not melt.

Over time it can grow, gaining ice mass.

Sometimes it can shrink. Until recently there was a rough balance between the amount ice shelves shed and accumulated.

But now the ice is melting, and melting fast, especially in the Antarctic. Scientists say warmer air and higher ocean temperatures are behind the change.

Warm air melts the surface of the shelf, forming pools. The water trickles downwards through small cracks, making them wider. Meanwhile, warmer water circulates under the floating shelf, melting it from below, expanding the cracks further.

Finally an iceberg breaks away from the ice shelf a process called calving.

Scientists believe it is vital that ice shelves do not disintegrate. Without an ice shelf to slow their speed, glaciers would accelerate and flow into the ocean, contributing to dramatic sea-level rise.