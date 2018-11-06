Wind farm 'predator' effect hits ecosystems: study

Wind is the fastest-growing renewable energy sector, supplying around four percent of global electricity demand.

Close to 17 million hectares an area roughly the size of Tunisia -- is currently used for generating wind energy worldwide, and researchers warned that developers had "greatly underestimated" the impact the technology has on wildlife.

In new research, an international team of scientists studied the effects of wind turbine use in the Western Ghats, a UNESCO-listed range of mountains and forest spanning India's west coast region and a global "hotspot" of biodiversity.

They found that predatory raptor birds were four times rarer in areas of plateau where wind turbines were present, a disruption that cascaded down the food chain and radically altered the density and behaviour of the birds' prey.

In particular, the team observed an explosion in the raptors' favourite meal, fan-throated lizards, in areas dominated by the turbines.

Furthermore, they saw significant changes in lizard behaviour and appearance, living as they were in an essentially predator-free environment.

As the levels of raptors fell around the turbines, so too did the rate of predatory attacks the lizards had to deal with.

As a result, the team found that lizards living in and around wind farms had lessened their vigilance against possible danger.

Simulating "predator attacks", humans in the study could get up to five times closer to a lizard in the wind farm zones than one living away from the turbines before the creatures fled.