Older dads' kids run higher health risks at birth

For fathers 55 and up, infants tended to score worse in a standardised test used to assess the baby's health immediately after birth.

Even more startling and harder to explain was a heightened risk for women carrying the child of a man 55 and older of diabetes arising during pregnancy, according to a study published in the medical journal BMJ.

All these conclusions, the researchers cautioned, are based on an analysis of medical records rather than a controlled experiment, which means no firm conclusions about cause-and-effect can be drawn.

The overall risk of such outcomes also remained low, they added.

But the findings held true even after other factors that might skew the results -- age of the mother, maternal smoking, level of education -- were taken into account, they said.

The average age of fatherhood has been steadily rising in wealthy nations, as has the percentage of fathers above 45 or 55.

In the United States, the number of births to men 40 and older has almost doubled to nine percent over the last 40 years. For men over 50, the percentage has gone up from 0.5 to nearly one.